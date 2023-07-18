KARTET 2023 Application Form Released At schooleducation.kar.nic.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

KARTET 2023: NTA held the Joint Central Scientific & Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (Joint CSIR-UGC NET, December 2022-June 2023) in 426 examination centers located in 178 cities across the country for 2,74,027 candidates in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on the 6th, 7th, and 8th of June, 2023.

According to the KARTET notice, the recruitment exam will be scheduled on September 3, 2023. Candidates can apply for the exam until August 5 and admit cards for those who have successfully enrolled will be available from August 23 to September 1, 2023.



KARTET 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website--schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the KARTET Application form 2023 link.

3. Now, register and login using the asked credentials.

4. Fill in the KARTET Application form 2023 and upload the asked documents.

5. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

6. Take a print out for the future references

KARTET 2023: Eligiblity Criteria

The eligibility criteria for Upper Primary Teacher (Class 6 to 8) are a Bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a one-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) or a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), according to the KARTET notice PDF. Candidates applying for the position of Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5) must have completed their 12th grade with a minimum of 50% marks and hold a two-year diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed).