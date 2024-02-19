KCET 2024: Karnataka CET Registration Ends Tomorrow, Feb 20 At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply

KCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is concluding the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 tomorrow, February 20, 2024. Aspiring candidates who haven't applied yet can submit their applications through the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. The deadline for fee payment is until February 23, 2024. To complete the online application process, candidates can follow the steps outlined below.

KCET 2024: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

- Click on the KCET 2024 link available on the homepage.

- Register on the new page that opens.

- Fill out the application form and make the necessary fee payment.

- Submit the application and download a copy for future reference.

Eligible candidates will receive their admit cards on April 5, 2024, and the entrance test is scheduled for April 18 and April 19, 2024. The Kannada language test will take place on April 20, 2024, and results will be declared on May 20, 2024. Medical examinations for physically disabled candidates are set for April 25 and 26, 2024. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official KEA website.

It's crucial for applicants to complete the registration and payment process within the specified timelines to ensure their eligibility for the KCET 2024. Admit cards are essential for appearing in the entrance test, which is a key step in the admission process. Candidates should stay informed about the various dates associated with the examination and other related events to navigate the application process smoothly. The official website serves as a reliable source for the most up-to-date and accurate information regarding KCET 2024.