KCET 2024 Registration Begins Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

KCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to initiate the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 today on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Aspiring candidates aiming for admission to Karnataka colleges can submit their KCET 2024 applications until February 10. The exam, scheduled for April 18 and 19, will cover four subjects – physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics, with each paper carrying 60 marks. Originally planned for April 20 and 21, the KCET 2024 dates were adjusted due to a clash with the National Defence Academy (NDA 1) exam.

KCET 2024: Steps To Apply

- Go to the official website of the KEA.

- Click on the application form link and fill the registration form by entering the Candidate’s name, date of birth, Email address and mobile number

- Submit the application fee through debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI

- Fill the application form of KCET 2024.

- Submit educational qualifications and other relevant information.

- Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other documents.

- Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

The examination is conducted for entrance into 198 state colleges. Candidates will be allotted 1 hour and 12 minutes to complete the question paper. During the KCET 2024 registration process, candidates are required to submit scanned documents, including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, colored photographs, a signature image, and, if applicable, a category certificate.