trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2708114
NewsEducation
KCET REGISTRATION 2024

KCET 2024 Registration Begins Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

Karnataka Common Entrance Test registration process will begin today, scroll down for the steps to apply. The KEA will conduct the KCET 2024 exam on April 18 and 19.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 11:05 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KCET 2024 Registration Begins Today At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here KCET Registration 2024

KCET 2024: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to initiate the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2024 today on the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Aspiring candidates aiming for admission to Karnataka colleges can submit their KCET 2024 applications until February 10. The exam, scheduled for April 18 and 19, will cover four subjects – physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics, with each paper carrying 60 marks. Originally planned for April 20 and 21, the KCET 2024 dates were adjusted due to a clash with the National Defence Academy (NDA 1) exam.

KCET 2024: Steps To Apply

- Go to the official website of the KEA.
- Click on the application form link and fill the registration form by entering the Candidate’s name, date of birth, Email address and mobile number
- Submit the application fee through debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI
- Fill the application form of KCET 2024.
- Submit educational qualifications and other relevant information.
- Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other documents.
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

 

The examination is conducted for entrance into 198 state colleges. Candidates will be allotted 1 hour and 12 minutes to complete the question paper. During the KCET 2024 registration process, candidates are required to submit scanned documents, including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, colored photographs, a signature image, and, if applicable, a category certificate.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA Exclusive: How To Visit Lakshadweep?
DNA Video
DNA: No Snow In Gulmarg This Year?
DNA Video
DNA: Sheetal Devi: Inspiring story of India's armless archer
DNA Video
DNA: Why American Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing Photos goes viral?
DNA Video
DNA: Explained: The India-Maldives Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: How Sheikh Hasina outsmarted rivals?
DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship