KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 To Be Released Today At kea.kar.nic.in- Check Time, Steps Here

KCET Counselling 2023: According to the revised timetable, the Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, will issue the KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 today, September 6, 2023. The KCET 2023 and Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023 were previously slated to be announced on September 5. Candidates who are waiting for the Round 2 allocation results for engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, and b-pharmacy courses can access the results via the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

"Seat allotment results for UGCET 2023 (engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, BSc nursing) courses will be published on September 6, 2023 after 8 pm," reads the official notice.

KCET Counselling 2023: Steps to check here

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGCET second round seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET application number

Step 5: UGCET allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and save it for future references

According to the notice, the results of the second-round seat allotment of UGNEET 2023- Medical and Dental will be revealed on 05.09.2023 after 8.00 pm due to the Interim Orders of the Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka. Candidates assigned dental seats must cancel the assigned dental seat before to the UGCET 2023 seat assignment process, as only then can the individual be eligible for counselling.