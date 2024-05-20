KEAM 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Today At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

KEAM 2024: The Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) will release the Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical (KEAM) 2024 admit card today, May 20. Candidates who have registered for the exam can access their KEAM 2024 admit card via the official website, cee.kerala.gov.uk. Candidates must download the KEAM 2024 admit card using their login credentials, which include their application form number and password. It is mandatory to bring the Kerala KEAM 2024 invite card and a valid picture ID to the exam centre.

According to the timetable, the engineering exam will take place from June 5 to 9, with times ranging from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pharmacy test will be held on June 9 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The Kerala KEAM 2024 admit card contains important details including the applicant's name, application number, roll number, course name, date of birth, gender, category, state of eligibility, photograph, and signature. It also provides details about the exam centre, date, time, shift, and guidelines.

KEAM 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in, KEAM 2024 admission card.

Step 2: Select the KEAM hall ticket 2024 link.

Step 3: Enter the application form number and password.

Step 4: Click the 'Print Admit Card' option.

Step 5: The admission card will appear on the display screen.

Step 6: A printout must be taken for future reference.

Candidates should carefully verify all information on their admit cards and notify exam authorities immediately if any discrepancies are found. The KEAM entrance examination, conducted by the CEE, is for admission to engineering, arts, dentistry, and medicine programmes at Kerala colleges.