KEAM 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 19 At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

KEAM 2024: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations in Kerala has extended the registration deadline for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2024 until April 19. Interested candidates who have not yet enrolled can fill out the KEAM 2024 application form at cee.kerala.gov.in.To apply for KEAM 2024, candidates must have a valid email address and mobile number that will be utilised during the registration process. The KEAM 2024 admit card will be available for download starting May 20, 2024. To download the KEAM admission card 2024, candidates must provide their login credentials, which include their registration number and date of birth. KEAM results will be released on or before June 20, 2024.

The KEAM 2024 exam will be given from June 1 to 9, 2024, at various venues across the state. The KEAM 2024 examination will take place in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Candidates must bring their KEAM admit card 2024 and photo ID to the examination centre.

KEAM 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website of KEAM.

Step 2: Click the KEAM application link.

Step 3: Register with the essential information.

Step 4: Complete the KEAM application form.

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click the final submission link.

The entrance exam is held for candidates seeking admission to Engineering, Architecture, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change and Environmental Science, Veterinary, Fisheries, B.Tech Biotechnology, and Pharmacy.