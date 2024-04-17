Advertisement
NewsEducation
KEAM REGISTRATION 2024

KEAM 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 19 At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

The KEAM 2024 exam is set to take place from June 1 to 9, 2024, at various locations around state, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2024, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KEAM 2024 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 19 At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

KEAM 2024: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations in Kerala has extended the registration deadline for the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2024 until April 19. Interested candidates who have not yet enrolled can fill out the KEAM 2024 application form at cee.kerala.gov.in.To apply for KEAM 2024, candidates must have a valid email address and mobile number that will be utilised during the registration process. The KEAM 2024 admit card will be available for download starting May 20, 2024. To download the KEAM admission card 2024, candidates must provide their login credentials, which include their registration number and date of birth. KEAM results will be released on or before June 20, 2024.

The KEAM 2024 exam will be given from June 1 to 9, 2024, at various venues across the state. The KEAM 2024 examination will take place in two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Candidates must bring their KEAM admit card 2024 and photo ID to the examination centre.

KEAM 2024: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Go to the official website of KEAM.

Step 2: Click the KEAM application link.

Step 3: Register with the essential information.

Step 4: Complete the KEAM application form.

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click the final submission link.

The entrance exam is held for candidates seeking admission to Engineering, Architecture, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change and Environmental Science, Veterinary, Fisheries, B.Tech Biotechnology, and Pharmacy.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's Enemies?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did some Muslim countries appear to help Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in jail
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's Helicopter Checked By Election Officials In Tamil Nadu
DNA
Countdown to Iran-Israel war begins
DNA
Which party will the country's Muslims support in the Lok Sabha elections?
DNA
Preparations continue in Ayodhya Ram temple for Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Cong stands with anti-national forces, says Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Historic 'Surya Tilak' Of Ramlalla On Ram Navami
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan Army attack on police station