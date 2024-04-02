Advertisement
KEAM 2024 Registration Underway At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

KEAM 2024: Interested people can register on or before April 17, 2024, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 01:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
KEAM 2024: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has begun registration for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical Entrance Exam, KEAM 2024. The entrance exam will take place between June 1 and June 9, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examination can do so by registering on the official CEE Kerala website, cee.kerala.gov.in. Registration began on March 27, and the deadline for applications is April 17, 2024. The deadline for online submission of supporting documents is April 24, 2024.

"Computer Based Test (CBT) date for Engineering/Pharmacy courses in Kerala has been announced. KEAM computer-based exam dates for engineering and pharmacy courses in Kerala have been announced. The exam will be conducted from 1st to 9th June 2024 in different phases. Exams are also scheduled on these dates at the exam centers of Dubai, Mumbai, and Delhi," reads the official notice.

KEAM 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Go to CEE Kerala's official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click the KEAM 2024 registration link.

3. Register by entering your details. 4. Fill out the form, pay the application money, and upload relevant papers.

5. Submit the form and download the confirmation document.

6. Take the printout for future reference.

To apply for KEAM, the candidate's minimum age is 17 years, and there is no maximum age. Candidates must have completed 10+2 or an equivalent course from a recognised board/university, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core subjects. The KEAM 2024 exam will be held in two shifts: first from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and second from 2.30 p.m. to 5. The results are expected to be released by June 20, 2024.

