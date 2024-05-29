KEAM Admit Card 2024 Released At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

KEAM Admit Card 2024: The admit card for the Engineering/Pharmacy Computer-Based Entrance Examination 2024 was released today, May 29, by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala. Candidates who have registered for the exam should check and download their admit cards from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. To access the admit card, candidates must input their application number and date of birth.

KEAM exam will be held from June 5 to 9 at various locations in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai. Admit cards are issued to individuals enrolled in Engineering and Pharmacy courses. Those appearing for the exam are asked to bring their admit cards to the exam centre."Candidates without Admit Cards will not be permitted to attend the Entrance Examination,” reads the official notification.

KEAM 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website (cee.kerala.gov.in).

2. On the homepage, click on the KEAM Admit Card 2024 link.

3. A new login page will open.

4. Please enter your application number and password.

5. Access and download the admission card.

6. Print out for future reference.

The KEAM exam 2024 will cover physics, chemistry, and mathematics. There will be 150 questions for a total of 600 marks. Candidates will have 180 minutes to attempt KEAM 2024. The questions will be in the format of Multiple Choice Questions (objective type).