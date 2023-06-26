Kerala Class 12th Result: DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2023 Released on dhsekerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the revaluation and scrutiny results of DHSE Kerala Plus Two Examination 2023. Candidates who have applied for the revaluation of their marks can check and download the updated result from the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in. Kerala Plus Two exams were conducted in March 2023 and the result was declared on May 25.

Kerala Class 12th Result 2023: Direct Link To Check Scores

“The Revaluation and Scrutiny results of Second Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2023, are published herewith. Those candidates who have a change of scores in Revaluation shall submit their original score sheet along with a request to effect the change through the concerned School Principals directly to the undersigned within one month for effecting the change of marks” reads the official notification.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Revaluation Results: Here's How To Check Result

- Visit the official website at dhsekerala.gov.in

- On the homepage, click on the result link

- A pdf will be displayed on the screen

- Check the results and take the print for future reference.

DHSE Kerala Class 12th Result: Stats

This year, the pass percentage for Kerala Plus Two Result was 82.95 per cent, a slight more than last year's pass percentage. As many as 1,93544 students appeared and 1,68925 (87.31 per cent) qualified the Science stream exam, while 74,482 students appeared and 53,575 (71.93 per cent) students cleared the Humanities exam. In the Commerce stream, 89455 of 108109 (82.75 per cent) students were marked pass in the exam.