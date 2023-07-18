Kerala DHSE SAY 2023: Plus Two Supplementary Results To Be Out On This Date At keralaresults.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

Kerala's Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is set to release the result of the Kerala Supplementary Plus Two Results 2023 (SAY Results 2023) soon. If reports are to be believed the DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Results are expected to be declared this week. The candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the result by going to the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

Along with student-specific results, the DHSE will also announce the Kerala Plus Two SAY results by school. The students should be aware that the DHSE Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2023 has not been given a specific date or time. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: Steps To Check Supplementary Result

Step 1: Go to the official site to check Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Now select the DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 link from the home page.

Step 3: Feed in the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a print and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

On May 25, 2023, DHSE released the Plus Two Result 2023. For the exam, about 9 lakh students had signed up. 60,000 VHSE students showed up in total, and the overall pass rate was 82.95 percent.

The Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams were administered from March 10 to March 30 at various testing locations throughout the state. The tests were administered starting at 9.30 am in a single morning shift.