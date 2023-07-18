trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637048
NewsEducation
KERALA DHSE

Kerala DHSE SAY 2023: Plus Two Supplementary Results To Be Out On This Date At keralaresults.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

Kerala Supplementary Plus Two Results 2023 (SAY Results 2023) will be released soon by Kerala DHSE on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Kerala DHSE SAY 2023: Plus Two Supplementary Results To Be Out On This Date At keralaresults.nic.in- Steps To Check Here Image for representation

Kerala's Directorate of Higher Secondary Education is set to release the result of the Kerala Supplementary Plus Two Results 2023 (SAY Results 2023) soon. If reports are to be believed the DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Results are expected to be declared this week. The candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download the result by going to the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

Along with student-specific results, the DHSE will also announce the Kerala Plus Two SAY results by school. The students should be aware that the DHSE Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2023 has not been given a specific date or time. The candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates.

Also read: comedk.org, COMEDK Counselling 2023: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Results Released At comedk.org- Direct Link To Check Here

cre Trending Stories

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023: Steps To Check Supplementary Result

Step 1: Go to the official site to check Kerala Results at keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Now select the DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2023 link from the home page.

Step 3: Feed in the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Once done, the results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take a print and keep a hard copy of the same for further use.

On May 25, 2023, DHSE released the Plus Two Result 2023. For the exam, about 9 lakh students had signed up. 60,000 VHSE students showed up in total, and the overall pass rate was 82.95 percent.

The Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams were administered from March 10 to March 30 at various testing locations throughout the state. The tests were administered starting at 9.30 am in a single morning shift.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded