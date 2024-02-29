trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726090
KERALA KMAT ADMIT CARD 2024

Kerala KMAT 2024 Admit Card Released At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Kerala KMAT 2024: The Kerala KMAT Admit Card is now available to download from the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Aspirants can retrieve the admit card straight from the website using the URL provided, scroll down for more details.

 

Feb 29, 2024
Kerala KMAT 2024: The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala released the KMAT 2024 Admit Card on February 28. Candidates who are eligible for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2024 Session 1 can download their hall tickets from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The KMAT 2024 exam for the first session is scheduled to take place on March 3, 2024.

All applicants must download the KMAT admit card 2024 and bring it to the exam centre on the day of the exam. The Kerala MAT hall ticket includes the candidate's name, roll number, exam centre information, exam instructions, and guidelines. 

Kerala KMAT 2024: Here’s how to download

• Go to cee.kerala.gov.in, the official website.

• Click the "KMAT 2024 - Admit Card Published" link in the homepage's Latest News section.

• When a new window appears, log in with your credentials and click submit.

• The screen will display your KMAT 2024 Hall Ticket.

• Download the file and make a hard copy for later use. 

Kerala KMAT 2024; direct link to download admit card here

Candidates who arrive at the examination centre without a hard copy of the admit card may be denied entry into the exam hall and participation in the examination.

