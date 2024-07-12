Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024 Released At keralaresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024. Students who took the exam can check their results on the official Kerala Results website at keralaresults.nic.in. The results cover the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. The Plus Two SAY exam was held offline from June 12 to June 20, 2024. To view their results, students need to enter their roll number on the website. The passing criteria of DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY examination is that all appeared students will have to score minimum 30% marks in each individual paper and an overall aggregate score of 30% to pass the examination.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official Kerala Results website at keralaresults.nic.in.

From the home page, select Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2024 links.

Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to input their login credentials.

Once you click submit, the screen will show your result.

Examine the outcome and save the document.

For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.

If a student is not satisfied with their marks in any subject, they can apply for a revaluation of their answer sheet. The answer sheet will be rechecked, and any discrepancies found will be corrected. The revised results are typically released within 2 to 3 weeks after submitting the application.