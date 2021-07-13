Kerala SSLC result to be declared tomorrow, know how to check score, other details

Kochi: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will announce the result for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), class 10 exam on Wednesday (July 14).

According to the board, Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the class 10 result tomorrow at 2 pm via a press conference.

The class 10 result will be available at the main website- keralaresults.nic.in, once released. Along with the SSLC result, the results for SSLC (Hearing Impaired), HSLC (Hearing Impaired), THSLC, and AHSLC will also be announced.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in

Enter your roll number and other required details

Click on submit

Your Kerala 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the Kerala SSLC Result 2021 for future reference.

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: Websites to Check

keralapareekshabhavan.in

sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.nic.in

sietkerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2021: How to check via app

Students can access their Kerala 10th Result on mobile, via mobile application, Saphalam 2021. The Kerala SSLC Result 2021 can also be accessed through the Android app 'PRD Live' which is run by the public relations department.

Over 4.2 lakh candidates appeared in the SSLC exam held in April. However, the practical exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 second wave.

