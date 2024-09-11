KLEE Result 2024: 3 Year LLB Rank List Released At cee.kerala.gov.in- Check Direct Link Here

KLEE Result 2024: The Kerala Law Entrance Exam (KLEE) 2024 result and rank card for the 3-year LLB course have been released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their KLEE rank card from the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. As per the qualifying criteria, candidates from the general and SEBC categories need to score a minimum of 10% out of 360 marks (i.e., 36 marks or more) to qualify. For SC/ST candidates, the qualifying cut-off is 5% (i.e., 18 marks or more). The KLEE exam for 5-year and 3-year LLB courses took place on August 18, 2024.

KLEE Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the KLEE 3-year LLB tab.

Click on the link for the provisional rank list.

Download the PDF file and save it.

Print a copy for future reference.

In the KLEE rank list PDF, candidates can find details such as their application number, roll number, score, and rank.

KLEE Result 2024: Tie Breaking rule

Candidates who achieve higher scores in the 'Aptitude for Legal Studies' section of the entrance exam are ranked higher. In case of a tie, preference is given to those with higher marks in the 'English' section. If the tie continues, the older candidate is ranked higher. Qualified candidates will now proceed to counselling for admissions.