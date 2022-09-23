AP TET Result 2022 LIVE: DSE to declare Manbadi results SOON at aptet.apcfss.in, check latest updates here
AP TET 2022 Result LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Department of School Education will soon release the AP TET Result 2022 on the official website aptet.apcfss.in, scroll down for result date, time and other details.
AP TET Result 2022 LIVE: The Department of School Education, DSE Andra Pradesh will soon release the APTET Result 2022. As per the latest media report, the DSE is likely to declare the APTET 2022 results today, September 23. Candidates must notice that there is no official information issued regarding the release date and time of AP TET results and the official confirmation for the same is awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to check their APTET Result 2022 on the official website- aptet.apcfss.in.
Candidates must also note that the Andhra Pradesh government has validated the eligibility of the AP TET certificate for life which was earlier 7 years. This means that the candidates who once qualify the AP TET will not be required to appear in exam and the validity of their AP TET certificate will be for life time.
AP TET Result 2022 SOON
APTET Results 2022 will be released soon. Earlier, the Manabadi result was scheduled to be declared on September 14, 2022. However, candidates are still waiting for the result. Once released direct link will be provided here stay tuned.
AP TET Validity 2022
The AP TET exam holds validity for a lifetime. Candidates who clear the exam are awarded the AP TET certificate 2022 which will remain valid for life.
AP TET 2022: Negative marking
There is no negative marking in the AP TET 2022 examination. The AP TET results 2022 will be announced without any penalty for wrong answers or unattempted questions.
APTET result 2022: Steps to download Manabadi result
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the APTET 2022 scorecard.
- Visit the AP TET official website, aptet.apcfss.in.
- On the homepage, click on the AP TET results 2022 link.
- Enter the login details and press the ‘Submit’ button.
- APTET 2022 results will appear on the screen.
- Download and save for future reference.
Manabadi AP TET Results 2022 TODAY
Once released, candidates who appeared for the AP TET 2022 can check their results on the websites mentioned below
- aptet.apcfss.in
- aptet.apcfss.in/CandidateLogin.do
- cse.ap.gov.in/DSE
AP TET 2022 Results: Cut Off
There is no AP TET 2022 cut off. Candidates need to obtain the AP TET passing marks 2022 to clear the exam and obtain eligibility to become Classes 1 to 8 teachers in Andhra Pradesh schools.
AP TET Result 2022
The AP TET 2022 Final answer key has been released on September 14. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website aptet.apcfss.in.
APTET 2022 Results on aptet.apcfss.in
APTET 2022 Results will be released soon. As per the official schedule, the AP TET Result was supposed to be declared on September 14, 2022 however the results have been delayed for unknown reasons. Once the AP TET Result is released, it would be made available on aptet.apcfss.in. Keep a check here for the latest updates on APTET 2022
