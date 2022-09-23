AP TET Result 2022 LIVE: DSE to declare Manbadi results SOON at aptet.apcfss.in, check latest updates here

AP TET Result 2022 LIVE: The Department of School Education, DSE Andra Pradesh will soon release the APTET Result 2022. As per the latest media report, the DSE is likely to declare the APTET 2022 results today, September 23. Candidates must notice that there is no official information issued regarding the release date and time of AP TET results and the official confirmation for the same is awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to check their APTET Result 2022 on the official website- aptet.apcfss.in.

ALSO READ- SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Over 5000 Junior Associate posts, direct link to apply here

Candidates must also note that the Andhra Pradesh government has validated the eligibility of the AP TET certificate for life which was earlier 7 years. This means that the candidates who once qualify the AP TET will not be required to appear in exam and the validity of their AP TET certificate will be for life time.