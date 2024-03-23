Advertisement
NewsEducation
BIHAR BOARD 12TH RESULT

Bihar Board Result 2024 LIVE: BSEB Class 12th Result DECLARED At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Toppers List Here

BSEB will announce Bihar board class 12th result 2024 today, March 23 at 1:30 pm. Scroll down for all the live and latest updates.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Bihar Board 12th Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

BSEB 12th Result 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 today, March 23, at 1:30 pm. This is a highly anticipated moment for many Class 12 students who took part in the board exams. They will finally get to see the outcome of their academic journey. The results can be checked on the official website, biharboard.bihar.gov.in, giving students the chance to view their BSEB Inter results 2024.

The Bihar Board result 2024 for Class 12 will be announced during a press conference. Alongside the results, the board chairman will share the overall and subject-wise pass percentages, names of the highest achievers, and any awards they receive.

The Class 12 examinations for Bihar Board 2024 were conducted from February 1 to February 12 in two sessions: the first session from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second session from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. BSEB facilitated the process by uploading the official answer key on March 2, allowing candidates to submit objections until March 5. To qualify the examination, students must secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and at least 40% in practical assessments.

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the latest and live updates on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024

23 March 2024
12:56 PM

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: Steps To Check Inter Results

- Visit the Bihar board official website link — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

- Click on the direct link specified for Inter Class 12 results

- Enter the BSEB Class 12 inter credentials like roll number and date of birth

- Submit and download the BSEB 2024 results for future reference

12:54 PM

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 LIVE: Inter Results Today

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to announce the Bihar Board Class 12th or Inter results 2024 today March 23. The scheduled time for the declaration of Bihar Board 12th results is 1:30 pm. Stay tuned for the latest updates, including the list of toppers, pass percentage details, result link, and more.

