CAT Answer Key 2024 Live: IIM CAT Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet To Be OUT Soon At iimcat.ac.in- Check Latest Updates Here

CAT Response Sheet 2024 Live: The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, will release the IIM CAT 2024 answer key and response sheet soon. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test can download the answer key from the official website at iimcat.ac.in. The exact date and time for the release of the answer key and response sheet have not been announced yet. Based on previous years, the answer key is typically released within 10 days of the exam. The CAT 2024 exam was conducted on November 24, 2024, in three sessions: the first from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the second from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. It was held across 170 cities at various test centers nationwide.

The objection window will open after the release of the answer key. Candidates wishing to raise objections must pay a processing fee for each challenge. The window will remain open for a limited time to submit challenges. The CAT 2024 scorecards will be available on the official CAT website. Candidates may also receive individual notifications via SMS. The results are expected to be announced in the second week of January 2025. The CAT 2024 scores will remain valid until December 31, 2025, and will be accessible on the website until that date.