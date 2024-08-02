LIVE | CBSE Compartment Exam 2024: Class 10th, 12th Results To Be OUT Anytime At cbse.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE Compartment Exam 2024 Live Updates: The results of the Class 10th and 12th Compartment/Supplementary examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are expected to be announced soon. Once released, students can check their scores on results.cbse.nic.in by logging in with their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. The CBSE Class 10th Compartment/Supplementary examination took place from July 15 to July 22, 2024, while the Class 12 Supplementary examination was held on July 15, 2024. Both examinations were conducted in single shifts, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The CBSE Class 10 and 12 annual exam results were announced on May 13, 2024.

The pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.06 percent, and for Class 12, it was 87.98 percent.A total of 22,51,812 students registered for the Class 10 final exam, with 22,38,827 appearing, and 20,95,467 passing the test. For Class 12, 16,33,730 students registered, 16,21,224 appeared, and 14,26,420 passed the exam. Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartment exams were held on a similar timeline. Class 12 results were declared on August 2, and Class 10 results on August 4.