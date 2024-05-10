CBSE Class 10th,12th Results 2024: CBSE To Not Release Toppers' List This Year; Check All Details
CBSE Board Result 2024 Latest Update: Over 5.80 lakh students took part in the CBSE Board exams 2024, which were held over 877 test centers, in the nation's capital alone.
CBSE Board Result 2024 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to issue the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2024 after May 20. The results of the CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2024 can be viewed and downloaded by students via the official website at results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE held exams for Classes 10 and 12 this year from February 15 to March 13, and from February 15 to April 2, 2024. This year, 39 lakh students took the tests, representing over 26 different countries.
CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2024 Live: Big Update On Toppers List
The CBSE board has opted not to release a list of this year's top scorers which is an unprecedented decision. The goal of this choice is to lower stress levels and lessen unhealthy competitiveness among students.
CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2024 Live: What Were The Exam Dates?
The board exams were administered by the CBSE between February 15 and April 2, 2024. Every day, these tests were administered in a single shift that lasted from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.