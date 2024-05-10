CBSE Class 10th,12th Results 2024: CBSE To Not Release Toppers' List This Year; Check All Details

CBSE Board Result 2024 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to issue the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2024 after May 20. The results of the CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 Exams 2024 can be viewed and downloaded by students via the official website at results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE held exams for Classes 10 and 12 this year from February 15 to March 13, and from February 15 to April 2, 2024. This year, 39 lakh students took the tests, representing over 26 different countries.

