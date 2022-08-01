CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education releases an important notice for the compartment exam. Candidates will be assessed a late fee if their compartment exam application is submitted after July 30, 2022. Forms for the CBSE Compartment Exam 2022 must be submitted with late fees between July 31, 2022 to August 8, 2022. Candidates with exam locations both inside and outside of India will be assessed a Rs 2000 late fee.

The compartment Class 10, 12 Exam 2022 registration form must be completed by applicants who have been put on the compartment list. The board has instructed schools to submit a list of applicants for the compartment exam via an online LOC form, while applicants from private schools must complete the forms online at cbse.gov.in.