JEE Advanced 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2022) application process will commence from August 7, the candidates can apply for the exam through the official website for JEE Advanced 2022 – jeeadv.ac.in till August 11. JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on August 28; paper one will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, while paper two from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

JEE registration will close on 11th August till 5 PM and Admit card will be available from 23 August.

JEE Advanced 2022: Important Dates

- Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2022 - August 7-11

- Last date for fee payment of registered candidates - August 12

- Admit Card available for download - August 23-28

- JEE (Advanced) Exam 2022 - August 28

JEE Advanced 2022: Here is how you can apply

- Go to the JEE Advanced 2022 official website - jeeadv.ac.in

- On the homepage, register on the login window using JEE Main 2022 login id and password

- Students can make a new password for JEE Advanced through the given options

- Fill in the JEE Advanced 2022 application form with all asked details

- Upload the scanned documents as asked

- Pay the JEE Advanced application fee through prescribed gateways

- Submit and save the application form for future use.

Candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in the B.E./B.Tech. programme (all categories combined) of JEE (Main) 2022 paper. The percentages of candidates shortlisted for various categories are as follows: 10% for GEN-EWS, 27% for OBC-NCL, 15% for SC, 7.5 percent for ST, and the remaining 40.5 percent is OPEN for all. PwD candidates are eligible for a 5% horizontal reserve in each of these five areas.