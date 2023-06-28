LIVE | CUET UG Result 2023 (SHORTLY): NTA CUET Results To Be Out ANYTIME On cuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct Link, Cut Off, Toppers' List Here

CUET UG 2023 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023), and now the candidates are awaiting the result. If the reports are to be believed, the result is expected to be announced on July 2. Once the CUET UG 2023 result is declared, it will be announced on the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG Cut Off 2023: Determining Admission Eligibility

The CUET cutoff for different courses in 2023 varies based on categories. For instance, the expected cutoff for MA English ranges from 2.5 to 4.5 for the UR category, while for M.Sc. Chemistry, it ranges from -1.5 to -3.5. These cutoff scores determine eligibility for admission into various programs offered by participating Central Universities.

A total of 36,242 candidates appeared in the last phase of exam conducted between June 21 to 23. Prior to the result, NTA will be issuing the CUET provisional answer key. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the key within a specified time. The subject experts will be reviewing the challenges and drafting the final answer key. The CUET UG 2023 results will be based on the final answer key uploaded by the NTA.