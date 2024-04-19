Haryana board Class 10, 12 exam results 2024 live updates
Haryana Board Class 10, 12 Results 2024: The results will be declared soon. However, there is no official confirmation.
New Delhi: The Haryana Board may give good news to students waiting for the announcement of results shortly as the Board Of School Education Haryana (HBSE), is gearing up to announce the Haryana Board HBSE 10th, and 12th results soon. However, the date is not fixed yet and there is no official confirmation about the same.
Official Website To Check Results
Upon the declaration of HBSE 10th and 12th result, you can check it at https://bseh.org.in/home
Exam Dates
The exam was conducted between February 27 and March 26, 2024.
Minimum Passing Marks
Students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to qualify.
