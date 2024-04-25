ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: CISCE 10th, 12th Results To Be Out Soon At cisce.org - Check Here

Advertisement
ICSE, ISC Result 2024 Live: CISCE 10th, 12th Results To Be Out Soon At cisce.org

 Exams for Classes 10 and 12 were administered by the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board from February through March 28, 2024, at various testing locations. The official date sheet said that the test period for class 10 was set from February 21 to March 28, 2024. In the same way, the exams for class 12 were administered from February 12 to April 3, 2024.

Of the students who took the class 10th exam last year, 237,631 passed with 98.94% passing percentage. In the ICSE Class 10 exams, 499 was the highest score. Although the official release date has not yet been declared, previous year's statistics indicate that the results are expected to be revealed during the first week of May.

