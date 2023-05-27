Live Updates | JAC Class 12th Results 2023 (SHORTLY): Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result To Be Declared ANYTIME, Check Latest Updates

JAC Class 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 soon. According to recent media reports, the Jharkhand Education Board is likely to announce the JAC 10th and 12th Results 2023 sometime this week. However, we are still awaiting official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of result declaration.

Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check and download their JAC Board 12th Results 2023 for Arts and Commerce streams from the official websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in. A direct link to access the results will also be provided on these websites.