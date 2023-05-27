topStoriesenglish2614393
NewsEducation
JAC RESULT 2023

Live Updates | JAC Class 12th Results 2023 (SHORTLY): Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result To Be Declared ANYTIME, Check Latest Updates

JAC Class 12th Results 2023 (SHORTLY) Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result To Be Declared SOON, Check Latest Updates

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:03 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | JAC Class 12th Results 2023 (SHORTLY): Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result To Be Declared ANYTIME, Check Latest Updates
LIVE Blog

JAC Class 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 soon. According to recent media reports, the Jharkhand Education Board is likely to announce the JAC 10th and 12th Results 2023 sometime this week. However, we are still awaiting official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of result declaration.

Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check and download their JAC Board 12th Results 2023 for Arts and Commerce streams from the official websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in. A direct link to access the results will also be provided on these websites.

Stay Tune With Zee News English For All Latest Updates

27 May 2023
18:41 PM

JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: How To Check Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce Result

Step 1: Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 

Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2023 and take a printout for future reference

18:40 PM

Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Websites To Check For JAC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 

jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com 
jharresults.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the birth anniversary of "Bihari Bose", who fought for freedom from the British
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?