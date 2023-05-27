Live Updates | JAC Class 12th Results 2023 (SHORTLY): Jharkhand Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result To Be Declared ANYTIME, Check Latest Updates
JAC Class 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to declare the Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 soon. According to recent media reports, the Jharkhand Education Board is likely to announce the JAC 10th and 12th Results 2023 sometime this week. However, we are still awaiting official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of result declaration.
Once the results are released, candidates will be able to check and download their JAC Board 12th Results 2023 for Arts and Commerce streams from the official websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in. A direct link to access the results will also be provided on these websites.
JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: How To Check Jharkhand Board Arts, Commerce Result
Step 1: Visit the official websites -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads - JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result or Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023
Step 3: Enter the log-in details- roll number, date of birth
Step 4: Click on "Submit" and your JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download the JAC Jharkhand board results 2023 and take a printout for future reference
Jharkhand Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Websites To Check For JAC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com
jharresults.nic.in