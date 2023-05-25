LIVE | JAC Class 12th Results 2023 (SHORTLY): Jharkhand Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result To BE Declared TODAY On jac.jharkhand.gov.in? Check Latst Update

JAC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2023 soon. As per the latest media reports, Jharkhand Education Board is expected to announce the JAC 10th, 12th Result 2023 anytime soon this week, however, the official confirmation for the date and time for the declaration of results is still awaited.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their Jharakhand 10th, 12th Board Results 2023 from the official websites - - jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be provided here.