JEE Advanced 2022 Result (OUT) LIVE: Result DECLARED at jeeadv.ac.in, direct link, toppers' list and more here

JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay has declared the JEE Advanced 2022 Result today, September 11, 2022. Candidates can now check their JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in. IIT Bombay has also released JEE Advanced 2022 Final answer key along with the results.

IIT Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28, 2022, and the provisional answer key was released on September 3, 2022. IIT Bombay will begin the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process tentatively on September 12, 2022.