NewsIndia
JEE ADVANCED RESULT 2022

JEE Advanced Result 2022 DECLARED on jeeav.ac.in, direct link to check scorecard here

JEE Advanced Result 2022 declared at jeeadv.ac.in, scroll down for direct link and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

JEE Advanced Result 2022 DECLARED on jeeav.ac.in, direct link to check scorecard here

JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay announced the JEE Advanced 2022 Result today, September 11, 2022.  Candidates can now check their JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, following the simple steps given below or clicking on the direct link provided. Candidates must note that IIT Bombay has also released the JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key along with the result.

Steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2022

  1. Visit the JEE Advanced official website - jeeadv.ac.in 2022.
  2. Click on the direct link to check the JEE Advanced Results 2022.
  3. Enter the roll number, date of birth and other login credentials
  4. Submit and your JEE Advanced 2022 Result will appear on your screen
  5. Download the JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard for future reference.

JEE Advanced Result 2022- Direct Link

IIT Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28, 2022, and the provisional answer key was released on September 3, 2022. IIT Bombay will begin the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process tentatively on September 12, 2022.

JEE Advanced Result 2022 LIVE

 

Live Tv

jee advanced result 2022JEE advancedJEE Advance 2022JEEIIT BombayJeeadv.ac.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022