JEE Advanced Result 2022 DECLARED on jeeav.ac.in, direct link to check scorecard here

JEE Advanced Result 2022: The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Bombay announced the JEE Advanced 2022 Result today, September 11, 2022. Candidates can now check their JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard on the official website- jeeadv.ac.in, following the simple steps given below or clicking on the direct link provided. Candidates must note that IIT Bombay has also released the JEE Advanced 2022 Final Answer Key along with the result.

Steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2022

Visit the JEE Advanced official website - jeeadv.ac.in 2022. Click on the direct link to check the JEE Advanced Results 2022. Enter the roll number, date of birth and other login credentials Submit and your JEE Advanced 2022 Result will appear on your screen Download the JEE Advanced 2022 scorecard for future reference.

IIT Bombay conducted the JEE Advanced 2022 exam on August 28, 2022, and the provisional answer key was released on September 3, 2022. IIT Bombay will begin the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2022 Process tentatively on September 12, 2022.