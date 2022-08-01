JEE Main 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 answer key soon on the official website jeemain.nta.ac.in. As per the latest media reports, JEE Main 2022 answer key for the session 2 exam will be released by this week. The NTA concluded the JEE main 2022 session 2 examination on July 30. NTA is yet to announce the release date and time for the JEE Main answer key for session 2.

JEE Advance 2022 Registration

The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2022 registration process will begin from August 7 and the last date of registration for JEE Advanced 2022 is August 11. The last date for the submission of fee payment is August 12. Candidates can apply online at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Main Result 2022

Earlier, the testing agency declared the results for JEE Main 2022 session 1 results on July 10 that was conducted by NTA on 24 to 30 June 2022. A total number of 8,72,432 candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination.

In JEE Main Results 2022 for session 1, 14 students scored the 100 percentile of which 13 were boys and only one female student Sneha Pareek from Assam was managed to get spot in the list.

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.