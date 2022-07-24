JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examination for BE/BTech courses from tomorrow, July 25. NTA has already released the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards for the session 2 examination. Candidates are advised to download the hall tickets in advance from NTA's official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA has already released the advisory for the candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2022 exam as the session was held earlier in June. NTA has advised the students to visit the Examination Centre in advance and familiarize themselves with the location and means of reaching at the venue of the Test on time.

Students must reach the examination centre at the Reporting Time mentioned in the Admit Card. If any candidate reports beyond the Gate Closing time then he/she will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022: Aspirants demand second attempt citing irregularities in exam

Live TV