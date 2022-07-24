JEE Main 2022 LIVE: Session 2 exam tomorrow, NTA's important instructions and guidelines before exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam will commence tomorrow, NTA has already issued the advisory for the candidates scheduled to appear in the JEE exam, scroll down for direct link to download admit card and important instructions.
JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session 2 examination for BE/BTech courses from tomorrow, July 25. NTA has already released the JEE Main 2022 Admit Cards for the session 2 examination. Candidates are advised to download the hall tickets in advance from NTA's official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA has already released the advisory for the candidates appearing for the JEE Main 2022 exam as the session was held earlier in June. NTA has advised the students to visit the Examination Centre in advance and familiarize themselves with the location and means of reaching at the venue of the Test on time.
JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Direct Link
Students must reach the examination centre at the Reporting Time mentioned in the Admit Card. If any candidate reports beyond the Gate Closing time then he/she will not be allowed to enter the exam centre. ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022: Aspirants demand second attempt citing irregularities in exam
JEE main 2022
Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/ orange) and transparent water bottles to the Examination Hall/Room. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwich etc.
NTA's advisory for JEE Main 2022
"Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instrument/ Geometry/ Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Ear Phone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, to wear/carry any type of watch including Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room There may not be any provision for safe keeping of valuables at the Centre," NTA stated in its advisory.
JEE Main 2022: Important guidelines
No Candidate is allowed to enter the Centre wearing his/her own mask. Mask will be provided at the Centre. Personal masks will be disposed of in a closed pedal push bin provided at the Centre.
JEE Main 2022
Students must carry their JEE Main 2022 Admit Card along with one Passport size photograph (same as uploaded with the Online Application Form) to be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre. Students must also have a valid Photo ID Proof in ORIGINAL (PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E- Aadhaar/Ration Card/12th Class Admit card)
JEE Main 2022
Students must visit the Examination Centre in advance to familiarize themselves with the location and means of reaching at the venue of the Test on time.
