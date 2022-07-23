NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022: Aspirants demand second attempt citing irregularities in exam, read details

Many NEET aspirants are demanding re-exam for NEET UG 2022 citing irregularities in exam conduction, busting of cheating racket along with several other reasons.

NEET UG 2022: NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Some students are demanding re-NEET following the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of NEET paper while some want the NTA to conduct a re-exam for the medical entrance test to improve their scores. The demand of re-NEET comes as the CBI arrested 8 people involved in hampering the NEET UG 2022 just a day after NTA conducted the exam on July 17, 2022.

Along with the cheating racket busted by CBI, irregularities in the NEET exam were also reported from Rajasthan's Nagaur district where the NEET paper was being conducted event after the scheduled conclusion time of the exam. According to Beniwal's tweet in St. Paul's School located in Kuchaman of Nagaur district, the exam was conducted after the deadline for the conclusion of NEET UG 2022 which was 5.20 pm on July 17. ALSO READ- CBSE Result: Students furious over 30:70 weightage criteria, demand justice

NEET students are demanding a re-exam asserting that the same was done in 2016 when the exam was conducted twice and only those who were not satisfied with their answers gave appeared in the second exam in NEET 2016. Students are urging NTA to conduct the second exam stating that several other entrance exams like CDS, UGC- NET, AFCAT, etc are conducted twice a year and this year JEE Main is also being conducted twice, hence the same provision can be followed for the NEET exam.

To make the education ministry, NTA, and other stakeholders of NEET UG 2022 hear their demands, NEET aspirants are running a movement on social media, especially on Twitter, and asking for another attempt or re-NEET. Meanwhile, NTA has not issued any statement on re-exam for NEET  and is expected to release the answer key for the NEET question paper soon. The CBSE  released Class 10 and Class 12 result on July 17, 2022.

