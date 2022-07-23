NEET UG 2022: NEET aspirants across the country are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022. Some students are demanding re-NEET following the irregularities in the examination and the rigging of NEET paper while some want the NTA to conduct a re-exam for the medical entrance test to improve their scores. The demand of re-NEET comes as the CBI arrested 8 people involved in hampering the NEET UG 2022 just a day after NTA conducted the exam on July 17, 2022.

Along with the cheating racket busted by CBI, irregularities in the NEET exam were also reported from Rajasthan's Nagaur district where the NEET paper was being conducted event after the scheduled conclusion time of the exam. According to Beniwal's tweet in St. Paul's School located in Kuchaman of Nagaur district, the exam was conducted after the deadline for the conclusion of NEET UG 2022 which was 5.20 pm on July 17. ALSO READ- CBSE Result: Students furious over 30:70 weightage criteria, demand justice

आज नागौर जिले के कुचामन में स्थित सेंट पोल्स स्कूल में नीट -2022 की परीक्षा अभी भी चल रही है जबकि पेपर पूर्ण होने का समय शाम को 05:20 ही था ऐसे में मामला संज्ञान में आने के बाद तत्काल जिला कलक्टर व जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक से दूरभाष पर वार्ता की

1/1 — HANUMAN BENIWAL (@hanumanbeniwal) July 17, 2022

#NEETUG22 #NEETUGSecondAttempt is this the way nta conducts neet ug . This cheating cases will destroy the hardworking students future . Who will take this responsibility . This matter should be taken to higher level. Please come forward @anubha1812 @erPawanBhadana pic.twitter.com/qRGgAEOzaD — Sarfaraz Zeenat (@SarfarazZeenat) July 23, 2022

NEET students are demanding a re-exam asserting that the same was done in 2016 when the exam was conducted twice and only those who were not satisfied with their answers gave appeared in the second exam in NEET 2016. Students are urging NTA to conduct the second exam stating that several other entrance exams like CDS, UGC- NET, AFCAT, etc are conducted twice a year and this year JEE Main is also being conducted twice, hence the same provision can be followed for the NEET exam.

Sir neet is the only exam taken all over the india for all the medical courses once a year...our future is decided by that single exam whether the year we drop will paid off Or not and in that exam too if your Invigilator took 10-15 min that's not fair sir.. #NEETUGSecondAttempt — A@shish Meena (@AshishM80813434) July 23, 2022

Bhai 2016 mein bhi Reneet hua tha, jo students interested the dene mein sirf wohi diye the. Jaruri nahi jinka paper achha gaya wo bhi dein.. Jaise 2016 mein hua tha waise hi 2022 mein bhi ho. #NEETUG2022 #NEETUGSecondAttempt #ReNeet2022 — Shivaay Namo (@namo_shivaay) July 23, 2022

Ca - twice a year

Jee- twice a year

Neet- ONLY ONCE A YEAR DESPITE SCAMS AND IRREGULARITIES — डॉ विवेक भाटी(MBBS,DCH,DNB(Paedia)शिशुरोगविशेषज्ञ (@drvivekbhati) July 21, 2022

To make the education ministry, NTA, and other stakeholders of NEET UG 2022 hear their demands, NEET aspirants are running a movement on social media, especially on Twitter, and asking for another attempt or re-NEET. Meanwhile, NTA has not issued any statement on re-exam for NEET and is expected to release the answer key for the NEET question paper soon. The CBSE released Class 10 and Class 12 result on July 17, 2022.

