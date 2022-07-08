NewsEducation
NTA will release jee main result 2022 session 1 result on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in by July 10, scroll down for direct links for JEE Main 2022 session 1 answer key and more

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 10:32 AM IST

JEE Main Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE: NTA to declare Session 1 result by July 10 at jeemain.nta.nic.in- check Latest Update here
JEE Main Result 2022 Live updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main 2022 Session-1 by July 10. On Thursday (July 7), the NTA released the final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2022 Session 1 on the official website. Once released, JEE aspirants can check their JEE Main result for session 1 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has also reopened the application form for JEE Main 2022 Session -2. Candidates willing to apply can submit their application till July 9, 2022. The NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2022 Session -2 on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30, 2022. 

Stay Tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on JEE Main 2022 Results

 

08 July 2022
10:30 AM

JEE Main 2022: NTA has reopened the application window for JEE Main 2022 Session -2, get direct link to apply here

10:28 AM

JEE Result: Talking to an English Daily  a senior official said that the JEE Main 2022 results for session-1 will announced soon by July 10. “We are almost ready and the result will be out this week,” he said.

