News
KCET RESULTS 2022

KCET Result 2022 LIVE updates: Karnataka UGCET Results TODAY at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, check timing, website and more here

KCET Result 2022 Live Updates: Karnataka UGCET Result 2022 will be declared on the cetonline.karnataka.gov.in at 11 am.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:01 AM IST|Source:

KCET Result 2022 LIVE updates: Karnataka UGCET Results TODAY at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, check timing, website and more here
LIVE Blog

KCET Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will announce the KEA KCE result 2022 today, July 30. The Karnataka UGCET results 2022 will be declared at 11 AM online on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the KCET 2022 results online on karresults.nic.in or kea.kar.nic.in 2022.

A total of 210829 candidates appeared for KCET 2022 exam which were conducted by KEA  on June 16 and 17. KCET answer key was released on June 22. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates on KCET Result 2022

30 July 2022
07:58 AM

KCET result 2022 direct link

The direct link to download KCET result 2022 will be available at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates have to enter their registration number in KCET login window to access the results of KCET 2022. However, candidates will also be able to check the Karnataka CET results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2022 or karresults.nic.in. 

07:54 AM

KCET 2022 Result: Websites to check Karnataka UGCET result

  • kea.kar.nic.in result
  • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2022
  • karresults.nic.in
07:44 AM

Karnataka UGCET Result 2022

Hre's how to check KCET Results-

  1. Visit the official website karresults.nic.in
  2. Click on KCET results 2022 link
  3. Enter asked details
  4. Click on "Submit" to check KEA KCET results 2022
07:36 AM

KCET Result 2022

The Karnataka Examinations Authority on Friday in notice said that the KEA KCET Results 2022 will be announced on July 30, 2022 at 11 am. Candidates will be able to check their Karnataka UGCET Result 2022 online on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2022.

