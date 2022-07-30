KCET Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will announce the KEA KCE result 2022 today, July 30. The Karnataka UGCET results 2022 will be declared at 11 AM online on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the KCET 2022 results online on karresults.nic.in or kea.kar.nic.in 2022.

A total of 210829 candidates appeared for KCET 2022 exam which were conducted by KEA on June 16 and 17. KCET answer key was released on June 22.