NewsIndia
KCET RESULTS 2022

Karnataka KCET Results 2022 DECLARED at karresults.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

KCET Results 2022 are now available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, scroll down for direct link to download Karnataka UGCET scorecard. 

Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Karnataka KCET Results 2022 DECLARED at karresults.nic.in, direct link to check scorecard here

KCET Results 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) declared the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test, UGCET or KCET Results 2022 today, July 30. Karnataka UGCET results are now available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their KCET 2022 results on the official websites of KEA – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and also on kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET Results 2022 official websites to check scorecard

  • kea.kar.nic.in.
  • cetonline.karnataka.gov.in 
  • karresults.nic.in

Here's how to check KCET results 2022 

Once released students can check their Karnataka UGCET Result 2022 following the simple steps given below
Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in.
Under the admissions section, click on UG-CET 2022 
Click on the KCET Result 2022 link available
Submit, your Karnataka UGCET result will appear on the screen.
Take a printout of the result page for future use.

KCET Results 2022 Direct Link

KEA will soon publish toppers' lists in each stream, cut-off scores and other relevant information along with KCET results.

KCET Results 2022 LIVE Updates

This year, around 2.2 lakh candidates appeared for the state-level entrance test in Karnataka that was held on June 16 and 17. The  Provisional answer key was released on June 22. Ahead of results, KEA had asked candidates to enter their Class 12 board exam marks in the relevant subjects as it will be considered while preparing rank lists.

Live Tv

kcet results 2022cet results 2022kea.kar.nic.in 2022neet answer key 2022www.karresults.nic.in 2022neet. nta. nic. inkarresults-nic-inkcet results 2022 date and timeneet.nta.nic.in 2022neet 2022 answer key by ntakarresults.nic.in 2022NEET 2022 latest newsnta neet.nic.inneet.nta.nickea.kar.nic.in cet 2022kcet results 2022 timingkcet resultscetonline.karnataka.gov.in 2022CET Resultskea.kar.nic.in cet 2022 results. kcet result 2022neet official answer key 2022kea.kar.nic.in results 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How 'Smart' is your smart watch?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel can revoke citizenship of disloyal citizens
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of happiness from Nashik's village
DNA Video
DNA: When will IAF bid adieu to MiG-21?
DNA Video
DNA: What was the main reasons behind the crash of the MiG?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How MiG crashes are affecting the morale of Airmen?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Are there any other leaders like Partha Chatterjee in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal SSC Scam--Analysis of Partha's 'Currency Empire'
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corruption free' India, just a dream?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 29, 2022