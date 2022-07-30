KCET Results 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) declared the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test, UGCET or KCET Results 2022 today, July 30. Karnataka UGCET results are now available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates will be able to check their KCET 2022 results on the official websites of KEA – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and also on kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET Results 2022 official websites to check scorecard

kea.kar.nic.in.

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Here's how to check KCET results 2022

Once released students can check their Karnataka UGCET Result 2022 following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in.

Under the admissions section, click on UG-CET 2022

Click on the KCET Result 2022 link available

Submit, your Karnataka UGCET result will appear on the screen.

Take a printout of the result page for future use.

KEA will soon publish toppers' lists in each stream, cut-off scores and other relevant information along with KCET results.

This year, around 2.2 lakh candidates appeared for the state-level entrance test in Karnataka that was held on June 16 and 17. The Provisional answer key was released on June 22. Ahead of results, KEA had asked candidates to enter their Class 12 board exam marks in the relevant subjects as it will be considered while preparing rank lists.