Live Updates | Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2023: 10th, 12th Results To Be Declared Soon At mahahsscboard.in, Check Direct Link, Toppers List Here

Maharashtra Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th results soon. According to reports, the board is expected to announce Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 and Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 anytime in this week, however, the official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of Maharashtra Board results is still awaited on the official website.

According to local media reports, almost 15,77,256 students enrolled for the Maharashtra Board SSC exams 2023, with 8,44,116 boys and 7,33,067 girls taking the test. Approximately 14 lakh students registered for the HSC exams.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For All The Latest And Live Updates On Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2023.