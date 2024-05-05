Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi To Campaign In Ayodhya, Etawah Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Ahead of the third wave of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7, the political parties have stepped up their polling campaigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at a rally in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, a Samajwadi Party stronghold, ahead of the election.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Rahul Gandhi for submitting his nomination from the Uttar Pradesh constituency of Raebareli. The complaint questions Rahul Gandhi's nationality, his recent defamation conviction, and the Election Commission's validity to accept his nomination.

On May 7, elections will be held for 94 Lok Sabha seats spread across 12 states and Union Territories.

