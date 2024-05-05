Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi To Campaign In Ayodhya, Etawah Today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: The nation is all set to go to polls for third phase voting on May 7 where a total of 94 Lok Sabha Seats, 12 states and union territories will witness elections.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: Ahead of the third wave of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7, the political parties have stepped up their polling campaigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at a rally in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, a Samajwadi Party stronghold, ahead of the election.
Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed against Rahul Gandhi for submitting his nomination from the Uttar Pradesh constituency of Raebareli. The complaint questions Rahul Gandhi's nationality, his recent defamation conviction, and the Election Commission's validity to accept his nomination.
On May 7, elections will be held for 94 Lok Sabha seats spread across 12 states and Union Territories.
Congress Candidate KL Sharma Says, 'I Will Defeat Smriti Irani'
On his candidature from Amethi, Congress leader KL Sharma says, "It was the decision of the party leadership because earlier it was not finalized who will contest from here... The thing is that now I will defeat Smriti Irani. This is a big statement I am making today... 'Mai koi Naukri nahi kar raha Gandhi Parivar ki'. I am a politician. I came here in 1983 through the Youth Congress. I take salary from Congress but I am a pure politician..."
LS Polls 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi To Visit Ayodhya Today
Ayodhya has been decorated ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ram Janmabhoomi temple and roadshow today.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya has been decorated ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ram Janmabhoomi temple and roadshow today. pic.twitter.com/QnENKFwfyt
