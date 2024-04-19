MP Board Result 2024 Date LIVE Updates: MPBSE 10th, 12th Result To Be Out Soon, Here's All You Need To Know
The Madhya Pradesh High School board exams were held from February 5 to February 28. The Inter board exams took place from February 6 to March 5, 2024.
MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is soon expected to declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams after April 20, 2024. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. As soon as the results are out, students can check the results for Madhya Pradesh board exams for the academic year 2023-24 on the official MPBSE website — mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in by providing their roll number and application number as stated on their admit card.
According to MPBSE, over 16 lakh students appeared for both exams in 2024, conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm.
How To Access MP Board Result 2024?
Follow these steps while accessing the MP Board Result 2024 for Class 10 and 12:
1. Visit any of the official websites: mpbse.nic.in OR mpresults.nic.in
2. Click on the 'MP Board Result 2024' link
3. Enter your login credentials and click on the submit button.
4. Your result will be displayed on a new pop-up window.
5. Download and print the result for your future records.