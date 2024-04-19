MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2024 Live: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is soon expected to declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams after April 20, 2024. However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. As soon as the results are out, students can check the results for Madhya Pradesh board exams for the academic year 2023-24 on the official MPBSE website — mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in by providing their roll number and application number as stated on their admit card.

The Madhya Pradesh High School board exams were held from February 5 to February 28. The Inter board exams took place from February 6 to March 5, 2024. According to MPBSE, over 16 lakh students appeared for both exams in 2024, conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 pm.