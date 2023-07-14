trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635240
Live | NEET UG 2023 Counselling (SOON): MCC To Conduct 4 Rounds Of Counselling, Check Updates

MCC will soon commence the NEET UG Counselling 2023 on the official website mcc.nic.in soon, scroll down to check rounds of counselling, categorywise reservation and other important details.

 

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

LIVE Blog

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the application process for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling soon. As per the latest reports, the MCC to commence the registration process by the end of this week and will release the NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule on the official website- mcc.nic.in, however the official date and time for the same is still awaited.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date, Time

As per the latest reports, the MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 Counselling by this week however an official confirmation and the schedule are still awaited. Candidates must note that MCC will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and respective states will conduct for the rest 85% of state seats.

While some states have started registrations, most of them are yet to begin the process and the MCC is also yet to release the schedule for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling and start registration for the same.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On NEET UG 2023 Counselling 

14 July 2023
10:32 AM

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: Number Of Rounds Of Counselling

There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round & Stray Vacancy Round. Out of these four rounds, three rounds will be conducted online by MCC i.e. Round 1, Round 2 and Mop-Up Round. The Stray Vacancy round will be conducted by the respective Deemed Universities for which a list of students in order of merit, equaling to ten times the number of vacant seats will be forwarded to the Deemed Universities for the Stray Vacancy round.

10:30 AM

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: MCC's Important Notice For Candidates

MCC in its latest notice has asked all the candidates who have registered themselves under PwD quota in NEET-UG(2023) to get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability screening Centre through online mode. "All candidates who have registered themselves under PwD quota in NEET-UG(2023) NTA form are hereby informed that the PwD portal for generation of PwD certificates by the Designated Disability NEET screening Centres is now open. Hence, the candidates who are desirous to get a PwD seat through the MCC counselling process may get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability screening Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only, stated MCC." Check Official Notice Here

10:29 AM

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: Steps To Apply

Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 will be able to apply on the official website following the simple steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link that reads"New Registration NEET UG 2023 Counselling"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab entre the required credentials like NEET UG Roll Number, NEET application number etc

Step 4: Now log in again with the NEET UG 2023 Roll number

Step 5: Fill the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Form and pay the counseling fee

Step 6: Complete the choice-filling process by selecting your desired colleges

10:29 AM

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Live Updates

MCC will soon release the NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule on the official website mcc.nic.in. The Committee is expected to start the registration process for the NEET UG Counselling 2023 this week, however, the official confirmation for the same is still awaited.

