Live | NEET UG 2023 Counselling (SOON): MCC To Conduct 4 Rounds Of Counselling, Check Updates

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Live Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the application process for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling soon. As per the latest reports, the MCC to commence the registration process by the end of this week and will release the NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule on the official website- mcc.nic.in, however the official date and time for the same is still awaited.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date, Time

As per the latest reports, the MCC is expected to begin the NEET UG 2023 Counselling by this week however an official confirmation and the schedule are still awaited. Candidates must note that MCC will conduct the counselling for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and respective states will conduct for the rest 85% of state seats.



While some states have started registrations, most of them are yet to begin the process and the MCC is also yet to release the schedule for the NEET UG 2023 Counselling and start registration for the same.