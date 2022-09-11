NewsEducation
MHT CET LAW Result 2022 LIVE: 5-year LLB Result releasing TODAY on cetcell.mahacet.org, check latest updates

Maharastra CET Cell will declare the MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 today at cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for timing, cut-off, topper's list and other important details.

 

MH CET LAW Result 2022 LIVE: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org today, September 11, 2022.  MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 will be released today after 5 PM. Once released, candidates will be able to check their MHT CET LLB 5 year result on the official website.

The MAH LLB CET 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. Due to technical issues at some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted on August 27, 2022.

MH CET Law 5-year LLB Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Class 12 with at least 45% marks (40% in case of SC and ST candidates of Maharashtra), from a recognized board or institution.

MHT CET Law Result 2022

The MH CET law 2022 exams were held from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in test centres across India. Some candidates who could not appear in the exam due to technical difficulties were allowed to appear in the re-examination on August 27, 2022. Around 25,000 candidates appear for 5-year LLB. Whereas, over 50,000 candidates take MH CET 3-year LLB exam.

MHT CET Law Result 2022: Official website

Once released, candidates will be able to check MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. 

MHT CET Law Result 2022: Counselling Proces

Candidates who will qualify the MAH CET LLB Exam will appear for the counseling process. The counseling process would only start after the results are announced.

MHT CET law 5-year LLB result date and time

MH CET law 5-year LLB will be announced today, September 11, 2022 after 5 pm on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

 

