MHT CET LAW Result 2022 LIVE: 5-year LLB Result releasing TODAY on cetcell.mahacet.org, check latest updates

MH CET LAW Result 2022 LIVE: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org today, September 11, 2022. MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 will be released today after 5 PM. Once released, candidates will be able to check their MHT CET LLB 5 year result on the official website.

The MAH LLB CET 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. Due to technical issues at some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted on August 27, 2022.