MHT CET LAW Result 2022 for 5 year LLB course TODAY on cetcell.mahacet.org, check time and more here

MH CET LAW Result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare the MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org today, September 11, 2022. According to the official notice released by Maharashtra CET Cell the MH CET LLB 5-year Result 2022 will be released today after 5 PM. Once released, candidates will be able to check their MHT CET LLB 5 year result on the official website.

Here's how to download MAH LLB CET Result 2022

Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2022 Law exams can check their scorecards once the results are declared following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org Click on the scorecard link for the MAH LLB CET 2022. Enter your application number and password Submit, Your MAH LLB CET Result 2022 scorecard appear on screen Download the scorecard and take the printout

The MAH CET 2022 law result for five years LLB program will be declared in the form of all India rank lists. The individual scorecards will be published a few days before the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). The MAH LLB CET 2022 examinations were conducted from August 2 to August 4, 2022, in online mode. Due to technical issues at some exam centres, the exams were re-conducted on August 27, 2022.