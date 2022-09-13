NewsEducation
MHT CET RESULT 2022

MHT CET Result 2022 Live Updates: MHT CET PCB, PCM Results to be RELEASED on September 15 at mahacet.org- Check latest updates here

MHT CET Result 2022 Live: State Entrance Test Cell has announced that the MHT CET PCB, PCM results to be released soon on September 15, 2022. Candidates can download the result from the official website mahacet.org, scroll down for latest updates.

MHT CET Result 2022 Live: The MHT CET Results for the PCM and PCB groups will be released on September 15, 2022, in accordance with the timetable. Students can view their Maharashtra CET results on the official website, mahacet.org after they have been made public. The date and time of the MHT CET Result 2022 have been confirmed. The URLs for the MHT CET PCB and PCM results will be made accessible to candidates at 5 pm on the specified date.

The admissions process will be conducted after the announcement of the MHT CET PCB, PCM Results 2022. Please inform the candidates that they will all be eligible to participate in the counselling procedure if they receive merit in the MHT CET results. The test was held between August 5 and August 20, 2022.

Stay tuned for all the Latest and Live Updates on MHT CET Result 2022.

13 September 2022
12:51 PM

MHT CET Result 2022: Credentials required to download the scorecard

Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the MAH CET 2022 scorecards.

12:46 PM

MHT CET Result 2022: Result Time

The MAH CET PCM and PCB 2022 results will be released at 5 pm.

12:45 PM

MHT CET Result 2022: Date and Time Confirmed

The date and time of the MHT CET Result 2022 have been confirmed.

12:44 PM

MHT CET Result 2022: Candidates can check the result on official website

Candidates can check and download their MHT CET 2022 scorecards through the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

12:42 PM

MHT CET 2022: Result to be announced of these subejcts

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will announce the result of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 for the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) PCB groups

12:39 PM

MHT CET Result 2022: Result to be declared on THIS DATE

As per the schedule the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET Result 2022 will be announced online by State Common Entrance Test Cell on September 15, 2022.

