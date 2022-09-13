MHT CET Result 2022 Live Updates: MHT CET PCB, PCM Results to be RELEASED on September 15 at mahacet.org- Check latest updates here

MHT CET Result 2022 Live: The MHT CET Results for the PCM and PCB groups will be released on September 15, 2022, in accordance with the timetable. Students can view their Maharashtra CET results on the official website, mahacet.org after they have been made public. The date and time of the MHT CET Result 2022 have been confirmed. The URLs for the MHT CET PCB and PCM results will be made accessible to candidates at 5 pm on the specified date.

The admissions process will be conducted after the announcement of the MHT CET PCB, PCM Results 2022. Please inform the candidates that they will all be eligible to participate in the counselling procedure if they receive merit in the MHT CET results. The test was held between August 5 and August 20, 2022.