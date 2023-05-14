Live Updates | NEET 2023 (SHORTLY): NTA To Release Answer Key This Week On neet.nta.nic.in- Direct Download Link And More Here

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the NEET 2023 Answer Key on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the NEET UG Answer Key, NTA will also release the response sheets of candidates who appeared for the medical entrance examination. Once released candidates will be able to download NEET UG 2023 Answer key and their response sheets from the official website and a direct link will be provided here for the same.

The candidates can raise objections on NEET UG 2023 answer key using the application number and password. Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per question challenged. The final answer key of NEET is used for preparing results and it can not be challenged. National Testing Agency has conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for 2087449 candidates at different Centres located in 499 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on May 7, 2023 from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.