One Nation One Exam Live: UGC proposal to merge JEE, NEET, CUET sparks debate

NEET UG 2022 Live Updates: While millions of aspirants are waiting for their NEET answer key and NEET UG Results 2022, UGC has sent out a proposal to merge India's single largest medical entrance examination, NEET and JEE Main into CUET (Common University Entrance Test) making it one entrance test for all...read more here

Meanwhile, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, NEET 2022 answer key by NTA will be released on August 14 and NEET results will be out on August 18, 2022. The official answer key once released, will be available official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially. however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and an official notification is awaited.