One Nation One Exam Live: UGC proposal to merge JEE, NEET, CUET sparks debate
UGC's proposal to merge NEET and JEE Main exams into CUET has sparked debate among students, teachers and all other stakeholders. While many support the UGC's proposal of single entrance examination for all, several educationists and aspirants are showing disagreement citing the non-feasibility of the process.
NEET UG 2022 Live Updates: While millions of aspirants are waiting for their NEET answer key and NEET UG Results 2022, UGC has sent out a proposal to merge India's single largest medical entrance examination, NEET and JEE Main into CUET (Common University Entrance Test) making it one entrance test for all...read more here
Meanwhile, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, NEET 2022 answer key by NTA will be released on August 14 and NEET results will be out on August 18, 2022. The official answer key once released, will be available official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Along with the answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially. however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and an official notification is awaited.
NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET Merger
Several students are opposing UGC's proposal to merge NEET UG, JEE Main into CUET and taking it to Twitter to express their disagreement with the integration of the national entrance examination.
The JEE and NEET Merger is horrendous, UGC doesn't get how emotional Indian science students are towards JEE and NEET.
"Multiple opportunities" the no. of candidates increases, competition become more tough, this is gonna be stupidest decision ever taken.#NEET #CUET #JEE
— Kani (@Sharma27Kanika) August 12, 2022
NEET UG 2022
While NTA is preparing to release NEET answer key on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, students are demanding a second attempt for NEET UG 2022.
NEET, JEE Main, CUET Merger
UGC has proposed to merge the NEET UG, JEE Main and CUET making it one entrance examination for all. According to UGC, the integration will simplify the logistics of the National Testing Agency, NTA, which conducts all the examinations and students will not have to manage their exam dates and exam centres which is the case right now.
