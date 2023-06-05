topStoriesenglish2617761
NewsEducation
NEET UG 2023 RESULT

Live Updates | NEET Result 2023 (Shortly): NEET Answer Key Out, Result This Week At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here

NEET UG 2023 answer key is released, result to be out this week, scroll down for all the latest updates.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 12:12 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Live Updates | NEET Result 2023 (Shortly): NEET Answer Key Out, Result This Week At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here
LIVE Blog

NEET UG 2023 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 answer key today, June 5. The NEET UG official answer key PDF is available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the NEET UG 2023 response sheet has also been released. NEET UG 2023 result is likely to be declared this week. The NEET result 2023 will be out on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Last year, the result was declared five days after the answer key release date.

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection

Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key till June 6, 2023. The processing fee for each answer key challenge is ₹200/-. Candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On NEET Result 2023

 

05 June 2023
12:11 PM

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Answer Key Challenge Last Date

Candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2023 exam can challenge the NEET answer key 2023 by June 6, 11:50 pm. 

11:41 AM

NEET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: OMR Sheet NEET 2023 Released

NTA released the NEET 2023 OMR sheet, June 5. Candidates can check the scanned copies of their submitted OMR response sheet for NEET 2023 during the exam.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile
DNA Video
DNA: When Guyana got independence from UK in 1966
DNA Video
DNA : Inauguration of the new Parliament..is PM Modi's 'right'?