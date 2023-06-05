Live Updates | NEET Result 2023 (Shortly): NEET Answer Key Out, Result This Week At neet.nta.nic.in- Check Latest Updates Here
NEET UG 2023 answer key is released, result to be out this week, scroll down for all the latest updates.
NEET UG 2023 Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 answer key today, June 5. The NEET UG official answer key PDF is available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Along with the answer key, the NEET UG 2023 response sheet has also been released. NEET UG 2023 result is likely to be declared this week. The NEET result 2023 will be out on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Last year, the result was declared five days after the answer key release date.
NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: Last Date To Raise Objection
Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key till June 6, 2023. The processing fee for each answer key challenge is ₹200/-. Candidates can also submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹ 200/- per question challenged.
NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: Answer Key Challenge Last Date
Candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2023 exam can challenge the NEET answer key 2023 by June 6, 11:50 pm.
NEET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: OMR Sheet NEET 2023 Released
NTA released the NEET 2023 OMR sheet, June 5. Candidates can check the scanned copies of their submitted OMR response sheet for NEET 2023 during the exam.