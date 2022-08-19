NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA to release answer key SOON, check latest updates here

NEET UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2022 answer keys soon on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. According to the latest media reports, the NTA will release the NEET answer key by this week and the NEET Results 2022 are also expected to be declared by the end of August or the last week of August. NTA will also release the NEET 2022 OMR sheets with recorded responses of the candidates who appeared in the medical entrance exam on July 17.

However, NTA has not released any official notice on the release date and time for NEET Answer Key 2022 and an official confirmation is awaited. ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022: Courses students can get in with NEET Results other than MBBS