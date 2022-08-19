NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA to release answer key SOON, check latest updates here
NTA to release NEET 2022 Answer Key soon on the official website neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down to check latest updates on NEET UG 2022.
NEET UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2022 answer keys soon on its official website neet.nta.nic.in. According to the latest media reports, the NTA will release the NEET answer key by this week and the NEET Results 2022 are also expected to be declared by the end of August or the last week of August. NTA will also release the NEET 2022 OMR sheets with recorded responses of the candidates who appeared in the medical entrance exam on July 17.
However, NTA has not released any official notice on the release date and time for NEET Answer Key 2022 and an official confirmation is awaited. ALSO READ- NEET UG 2022: Courses students can get in with NEET Results other than MBBS
NEET UG 2022: Counselling
NEET 2022 Counseling process for NEET UG will start only after the results are declared. Candidates will have to apply for NEET UG Counseling after the declaration of results. The counseling dates will be released on the MCC website.
NEET answer key 2022: Here is how to raise objections
Once the NEET answer key is released, a link to challenge answer keys will be activated on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can use it to raise objections by paying a fee for each question.
NEET Answer Key 2022: Objection link to be activated
NEET Answer Key 2022 will be released by this week. The objection link will also be activated along with the answer key link. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the direct link that will be available on the official website.
NEET 2022: Reservation in AIQ seats
S.C- 15 %
S.T- 7.5 %
PwD- 5 % Horizontal Reservation
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)- 27% as per Central List of OBC
NEET UG 2022
NTA to release the NEET answer key 2022 soon on the website neet.nta.nic.in, as per the latest media reports NEET answer key will be released by this week.
