NEET UG 2022: Courses students can get in with NEET Results other than MBBS

NEET UG 2022: NEET aspirants accross the country are wailting for their NEET Results 2022 to take admissions in the MBBS courses in various collleges. Since NEET is a highly-competitive and only a handful of students out of millions get entry in government medical colleges, candidates can also look for options that are available with NEET results. There are plenty of paramedical and allied courses offered by several uniersities and institutes that can be opted by candidates can opt for with their NEET scores.

Admission in BDS Courses

Other than MBBS courses, candidates can also consider BSD or Bachelor of Denal Surgery courses in which admissions are done with NEET result only. Medical seats in India are divided into AIQ (central pool) and state quotas in a 15:85 ratio. States conduct their own counselling for their share of seats while MCC (Medical Counselling Committee ) conducts counselling for 15% seats. For 85% state quota Seats, states and UTs conduct their own counselling

AYUSH Admission Through NEET

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee(AACCC) under the Ministry of AYUSH conducts counselling for BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses under All India quota (15%) The official website for AIQ AYUSH counselling is aaccc.gov.in.

BSc Nursing, BSc Life Sciences

NEET results are also used for admission to BSc Nursing and BSc Life sciences courses. The eligibility criteria for admission to these courses has already been issued by the NTA (National Testing Agency) in official notification.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) JIPMER along with several other institutes have also opted to use NEET results for admission process in BSc Nursing courses.

Admission in BVSc, AH

Counseling for admission to BVSc and AH courses under 15 per cent AIQ seats will be conducted by the Veterinary Council of India (VCI). The selection of candidates for admission to these courses under AIQ is applicable in case of all Veterinary colleges in India, except for those in Jammu and Kashmir.

Along with the above mentioned courses, candidates can also consider paramedical courses like Optometry, Clinical Psychology, Radio Technology, Forensic Science, Physiotherapy, Medical Lab Technologist, Biotechnology and Breiomedical Engineering etc.