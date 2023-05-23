Live Updates | RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 10th, 12th (Arts) Scorecards SOON On rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

RBSE 10th Result 2023: The RBSE Board 10th Results 2023 will be made public shortly by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The Rajasthan 10th Board Result 2023 is anticipated to be released by the end of this week, according to the most recent reports, although the exact day and time have not yet been announced.

Students can access their RBSE 10th Result 2023 on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in after it has been issued. It is important for students to be aware that the RBSE has already released the Class 12th Board Results for the Science and Commerce streams on May 18 and that the results for the Arts stream are still pending.

Rajasthan Board Result 2023: Exam Date

The RBSE class 10th exams 2023 were conducted between March 16 and April 13. The RBSE class 12th exams were conducted between March 9 and April 12, 2023. Class 12 practical examination was conducted between January 19 and February 18, 2023.