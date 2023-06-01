Live Updates | RBSE 5th Result 2023 (TODAY): Rajasthan Board Class 5th Results Shortly At 1 PM On Shala Darpan & rajshaladarpan.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Directorate of Education is going to declare Class 5th board exam results today, June 1, at 1:00 PM. Students/parents can check marks on the Shala Darpan portal –rajshaladarpan.nic.in after the official announcement using roll numbers. The board will conduct a press conference at the Bikaner IT Service Centre at 1.00 PM.

Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla will announce these results at a press conference. This year, around 14 lakh appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 board exam. Apart from the Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board 5th class results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2023: Exam Date

This year, 14,68,130 students have appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 final exam. Results will be declared today at 1:30 pm. The RBSE class 5 exams were conducted from April 13 to 21 in schools across Rajasthan. The board will also provide the total pass percentage, the number of students who took and passed the exam, the re-evaluation procedure, and the dates for supplementary examinations, in addition to the class 5 results.