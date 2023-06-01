Live Updates | RBSE 5th Result 2023 (TODAY): Rajasthan Board Class 5th Results Shortly At 1 PM On Shala Darpan & rajshaladarpan.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
RBSE 5th Result Live: Rajasthan board class 5th result will be out today at 1 PM, scroll down for the direct link and latest updates.
Trending Photos
RBSE 5th Result 2023 Live: Rajasthan Directorate of Education is going to declare Class 5th board exam results today, June 1, at 1:00 PM. Students/parents can check marks on the Shala Darpan portal –rajshaladarpan.nic.in after the official announcement using roll numbers. The board will conduct a press conference at the Bikaner IT Service Centre at 1.00 PM.
Rajasthan Primary and Secondary Education Minister BD Kalla will announce these results at a press conference. This year, around 14 lakh appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 board exam. Apart from the Shala Darpan portal, Rajasthan board 5th class results may also be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2023: Exam Date
This year, 14,68,130 students have appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 final exam. Results will be declared today at 1:30 pm. The RBSE class 5 exams were conducted from April 13 to 21 in schools across Rajasthan. The board will also provide the total pass percentage, the number of students who took and passed the exam, the re-evaluation procedure, and the dates for supplementary examinations, in addition to the class 5 results.
Stay Tuned To Zee News For The Latest & Live Updates On Rajasthan Board Class 5th Result 2023
RBSE Rajasthan 5th Result 2023 Live: Steps To Check Results On Mobile
- Open your phone's internet browser
- On the search bar, type the name of the board website
- Go to the board website and click on either Class 5 result link
- Type your credentials and login
- Submit and view result
RBSE 5th result 2023 Live Updates: Steps To Check Scorecard Here
- Visit the official site at rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
- Click on RBSE 5th Result 2023 link available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the results and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023 Live Updates: Total Students
This year, a total of 14,68,130 students appeared for the Rajasthan Class 5 final examination. They can check results today at 1:00 pm.
RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th result 2023 Live Updates: Date And Time
Rajasthan Class 5th board exam results will be out today, June 1 at 1 PM.