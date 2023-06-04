topStoriesenglish2617539
TBSE RESULT 2023

Live | TBSE Result 2023 (SOON): Tripura Board Class 10th 12th Result To Be Declared TOMORROW On tbresults.tripura.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

TBSE 10th, 12th Result 203 Live: Tripura Education Board is likely to declare the TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 on the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in, scroll down for latest updates.

Written By  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Live | TBSE Result 2023 (SOON): Tripura Board Class 10th 12th Result To Be Declared TOMORROW On tbresults.tripura.gov.in, Check Latest Updates
TBSE Tripura Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will soon declare the TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. As per the latest updates, the Tripura board is expected to announce Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10th) and Higher Secondary (Class 12th) tomorrow, however, the official confirmation for the date and time for the declaration of the result is still awaited.

Tripura Board Result Date, Time

According to media reports, TBSE is likely to declare the Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on June 5, 2023 at 12 pm, however and official notification for the same is awaited. Once released, students will be able to download their TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 from the official website and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be provided here

04 June 2023
16:00 PM

TBSE Result 2023 Live Updates:  How To Download Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 

Step 1:  Visit the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "TBSE Final Result 2023"

Step 3:  In the newly opened tab, click on the link TBSE Class 10th Result 2023 or TBSE Class 12th Result 2023

Step 4: Now entre your roll number, date of birth and other details 

Step 5:  Click on "Submit" and your RBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your Tripura Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference

15:56 PM

Tripura 10th, 12th Result Live Updates: TBSE Result Date Time

TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be soon available on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in, as per the latest reports the Tripura Board is likely to declare the results tomorrow at 12 pm, however, the official confirmation regarding the announcement of the result is still awaited. 

