Live | TBSE Result 2023 (SOON): Tripura Board Class 10th 12th Result To Be Declared TOMORROW On tbresults.tripura.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will soon declare the TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. As per the latest updates, the Tripura board is expected to announce Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10th) and Higher Secondary (Class 12th) tomorrow, however, the official confirmation for the date and time for the declaration of the result is still awaited.

Tripura Board Result Date, Time

According to media reports, TBSE is likely to declare the Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 on June 5, 2023 at 12 pm, however and official notification for the same is awaited. Once released, students will be able to download their TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 from the official website and the DIRECT LINK for the same will be provided here