Live | TBSE Result 2023 (SOON): Tripura Board Class 10th 12th Result To Be Declared TOMORROW On tbresults.tripura.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2023 Live Updates: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will soon declare the TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. As per the latest updates, the Tripura board is expected to announce Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10th) and Higher Secondary (Class 12th) tomorrow, however, the official confirmation for the date and time for the declaration of the result is still awaited.
Step 1: Visit the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "TBSE Final Result 2023"
Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the link TBSE Class 10th Result 2023 or TBSE Class 12th Result 2023
Step 4: Now entre your roll number, date of birth and other details
Step 5: Click on "Submit" and your RBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download your Tripura Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference
