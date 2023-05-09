Live Updates | TS SSC 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Check Bse.telangana.gov.in Manabadi 10th Results Direct Link, Toppers List and Pass Percentage
Live Updates | TS SSC 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Check Telangana SSC Results 2023 / TS 10th Result 2023 / Manabadi SSC Class 10th Result at Bse.telangana.gov.in. Check TS SSC 10th Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Direct Link.
TS SSC 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has announced Telangana SSC Results 2023 Date and Time. The TS SSC result will be declared today, May 10 at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for SSC examination can check Telangana Class 10th Result through the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in and also on bseresults.telangana.gov.in. The results will be released around 12 noon today, Wednesday. This year over 4.90 lakh students registered for the exams. The SSC board exams were conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023.
TS SSC Result 2023: Deatils On The Scorecard
- Name of the students
- Roll number of the student
- Name of the district
- Name of subjects
- Marks obtained in each subject
- Subject-wise grades/Grade points/ Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)
- Qualifying status – Pass/ Fail
TS SSC Result 2023: Passing Marks
To clear the TS SSC Exam 2023, students need to secure at least a minimum of 35 marks in each subject. Those who do not clear will appear for the supplementary exams. The details of the same will be announced after the main board exam result is declared.
Check Telangana SSC Results 2023 / TS 10th Result 2023 / Manabadi SSC Class 10th Result at Bse.telangana.gov.in
TS SSC 10th Result Live Updates: Minister Arrives For Press Conference
Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has arrived for the SSC result press conference.
TS SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Check Scorecard On Manabadi
Go to manabadi.co.in.
Click on TS SSC Results 2023 link available on the page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
TS SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Keep Hall Ticket Numbers Ready Result To Be Out Anytime Now
Keep your Telangana Class 10th board exam hall ticket number ready. This information will be required to check results online.
TS SSC Result 2023 Live Udpates: Last Year's Stats
Total candidates registered: 5,09,307
Total candidates appeared: 5,04,398
Pass percentage of regular students: 90%
Pass percentage of private students: 51.89%
TS SSC Results 2023 Live Updates: Pass Percentage In 2022
In 2022, the TS SSC results was announced on June 30. The overall pass percentage is 90%. A total of 5,03,579 students appeared for the TS SSC class 10 exams, out of which 4,53,201 students were declared pass.
Like Inter results, names of SSC toppers will not be revealed. In the result press release, key details like pass percentage, grade-wise results, etc. will be shared.
AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Re-Counting And Verification Till May 13
Candidates can apply for re-counting and verification of results till May 13, 2023.
TS SSC Result 2023 Live: Steps To Check Marks Memo
Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
Tap on the Class 10 result link
Enter your roll number and login
Submit and view marks sheet
Take a printout for future use
bse.telangana.gov.in 2023 Ssc Results Live Updates: Supplementary Exam
Students who fail in one or more subjects can apply for the TS SSC supplementary exams 2023 through their respective schools. The supplementary exams will be conducted in July 2023.
BSE Telangana SSC Results 2023 Live Updates: Official Result In Press Conference
Like every year, this year too BSE Telangana SSC results 2023 will likely be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be conducted by the Board officials. However, there is no official update on the same.
