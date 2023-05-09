topStoriesenglish2605237
Live Updates | TS SSC 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Check Bse.telangana.gov.in Manabadi 10th Results Direct Link, Toppers List and Pass Percentage

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has announced Telangana SSC Results 2023 Date and Time. The TS SSC result will be declared today, May 10 at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for SSC examination can check Telangana Class 10th Result through the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in and also on bseresults.telangana.gov.in. The results will be released around 12 noon today, Wednesday. This year over 4.90 lakh students registered for the exams. The SSC board exams were conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023.

TS SSC Result 2023: Deatils On The Scorecard

- Name of the students
- Roll number of the student
- Name of the district
- Name of subjects
- Marks obtained in each subject
- Subject-wise grades/Grade points/ Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)
- Qualifying status – Pass/ Fail

TS SSC Result 2023: Passing Marks

To clear the TS SSC Exam 2023, students need to secure at least a minimum of 35 marks in each subject. Those who do not clear will appear for the supplementary exams. The details of the same will be announced after the main board exam result is declared.

Check Telangana SSC Results 2023 / TS 10th Result 2023 / Manabadi SSC Class 10th Result at Bse.telangana.gov.in

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On TS SSC Board Result 2023 

10 May 2023
12:01 PM

TS SSC 10th Result Live Updates: Minister Arrives For Press Conference

Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has arrived for the SSC result press conference. 

11:53 AM

TS SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Here's How To Check Scorecard On Manabadi 

Go to manabadi.co.in.

Click on TS SSC Results 2023 link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

11:51 AM

TS SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Keep Hall Ticket Numbers Ready Result To Be Out Anytime Now

Keep your Telangana Class 10th board exam hall ticket number ready. This information will be required to check results online. 

11:38 AM

Manabadi TS SSC Result Live Updates: Shortly

Telangana BSE 10th results will be released in less than 20 minutes now.

11:25 AM

TS SSC Result 2023 Live Udpates: Last Year's Stats

Total candidates registered: 5,09,307

Total candidates appeared: 5,04,398

Pass percentage of regular students: 90%

Pass percentage of private students: 51.89%

10:37 AM

TS SSC Results 2023 Live Updates: Pass Percentage In 2022

In 2022, the TS SSC results was announced on June 30. The overall pass percentage is 90%. A total of 5,03,579 students appeared for the TS SSC class 10 exams, out of which 4,53,201 students were declared pass.

10:33 AM

TS SSC Results 2023 Live Updates: Toppers List?

Like Inter results, names of SSC toppers will not be revealed. In the result press release, key details like pass percentage, grade-wise results, etc. will be shared. 

10:26 AM

AP SSC 10th Result 2023 Live Updates: Re-Counting And Verification Till May 13 

Candidates can apply for re-counting and verification of results till May 13, 2023. 

09:58 AM

TS SSC Result 2023 Live: Steps To Check Marks Memo 

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

Tap on the Class 10 result link

Enter your roll number and login

Submit and view marks sheet

Take a printout for future use

09:56 AM

TS SSC Result 2023 Live Updates: Login Credentials Required

Students can check TS SSC results using hall ticket numbers. Results have not been announced yet. 

00:25 AM

bse.telangana.gov.in 2023 Ssc Results Live Updates: Supplementary Exam

Students who fail in one or more subjects can apply for the TS SSC supplementary exams 2023 through their respective schools. The supplementary exams will be conducted in July 2023.

00:19 AM

BSE Telangana SSC Results 2023 Live Updates: Official Result In Press Conference 

Like every year, this year too BSE Telangana SSC results 2023 will likely be announced at the press conference. The press conference will be conducted by the Board officials. However, there is no official update on the same. 

19:09 PM

Telangana 10th Result Live Updates: Last Year's Details 

In 2022, the TS SSC results was announced on June 30. The overall pass percentage is 90%. A total of 509307 candidates have registered for the exam out of which 5,04,398 candidates appeared for it. Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 92.45% and pass percentage of boys was 87.61%.

19:07 PM

TS SSC Results 2023 10th Class Live Updates: Credentials Required

To check the Telangana SSC result 2023, students will need to enter their hall ticket numbers.

19:01 PM

TS 10th class result 2023 Live: Steps To Check Scorecard 

- Visit the official site of BSE Telangana.

- Click on result link and a new page will open.

- Press Telangana SSC results 2023 link available on the page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the result and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

19:00 PM

TS Class10th Result 2023 Live: Date And Time 

TS 10th result 2023 date and time has been announced. The Telangana Class 10 results will be announced tomorrow, May 10 at 12 PM. 

