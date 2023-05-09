Live Updates | TS SSC 10th Result 2023 (OUT): Check Bse.telangana.gov.in Manabadi 10th Results Direct Link, Toppers List and Pass Percentage

TS SSC 10th Result 2023 (OUT) Live Updates: Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has announced Telangana SSC Results 2023 Date and Time. The TS SSC result will be declared today, May 10 at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for SSC examination can check Telangana Class 10th Result through the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in and also on bseresults.telangana.gov.in. The results will be released around 12 noon today, Wednesday. This year over 4.90 lakh students registered for the exams. The SSC board exams were conducted from April 3 to April 13, 2023.

TS SSC Result 2023: Deatils On The Scorecard

- Name of the students

- Roll number of the student

- Name of the district

- Name of subjects

- Marks obtained in each subject

- Subject-wise grades/Grade points/ Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA)

- Qualifying status – Pass/ Fail

TS SSC Result 2023: Passing Marks

To clear the TS SSC Exam 2023, students need to secure at least a minimum of 35 marks in each subject. Those who do not clear will appear for the supplementary exams. The details of the same will be announced after the main board exam result is declared.

Check Telangana SSC Results 2023 / TS 10th Result 2023 / Manabadi SSC Class 10th Result at Bse.telangana.gov.in